A Baton Rouge man arrested Monday morning is accused of breaking into a woman's apartment armed with a gun and raping her.
Reginald Lanieux, 29, entered the victim's apartment by breaking a window and climbing through, according to his arrest report. He then grabbed the woman in a chokehold and forced her to have sex with him, Baton Rouge police wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim told police she was afraid to fight Lanieux because he had a pistol in his front pants pocket.
Lanieux told the victim he was going to spend the night, and she "convinced him to allow her to order pizza" but called 911 instead, according to the affidavit. Lanieux fled the scene on foot when he saw officers arriving but was later taken into custody with help from a police dog.
He told police the sex was consensual.
Lanieux, 5914 Victory Drive, Baton Rouge, was booked into Parish Prison on one count each of home invasion, first-degree rape, simple battery and resisting an officer.