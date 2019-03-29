A Baton Rouge man was arrested Friday in the armed robbery of a family in a motel who had been seeking help in finding housing.
Patrick Lewis, 26, of 10144 Gerald Drive, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on armed robbery for a crime committed two weeks ago at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway.
According to the arrest warrant, Lewis and an unidentified second man targeted two victims with an 18-month-old baby at the motel by claiming they were there to fix their air conditioner.
The victims told Baton Rouge police Lewis had been texting them earlier in the day about finding them housing, and that he abruptly stopped responding when they shared their location.
When the victims opened their door a crack and said the suspects had the wrong room, Lewis forced his way in with the other man, the arrest warrant says. The victims said one of the suspects had a handgun and they demanded money.
The victims handed over $5,300 and the suspects left the room.