Baton Rouge Police on Saturday said two young men died in a drive-by shooting outside the Mall of Louisiana.
In a statement, BRPD identified the dead from Friday's ambush as Donte Dorsey, 18, of the 100 block of South 17th Street and Clifton Lindsey, 19, of the 7100 block of Reverie Drive.
The agency also said two young men ages 19 and 21 were injured in the shooting at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue.
Police said the shootings were not random, but rather involved loosely structured "rival groups." Chief Murphy Paul had said previously that the bulk of the city's violence was concentrated in certain areas, but Friday's killings in broad daylight at a busy intersection occurred in an area not accustomed to gunfire.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, alarmed by the city's spreading violence, said "these acts of violence would not be tolerated" and that the city's residents "deserve to live in a community of peace."
The city-parish had a record 149 homicides in 2021, with more than two dozen involving either drive-by shootings or people riding or sitting in vehicles.