As Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders pledged a united front against unprecedented violent crime, District Attorney Hillar Moore III challenged the community to address a longstanding discrepancy: the amount of money invested in college sports compared to spending on programs aimed at breaking the devastating cycles of poverty and violence.

"We invest personal, business and state dollars in sports programs and athletes to ensure they are well-equipped and elite, given whatever they need to reach their potential," Moore said. "We want a winning team. We have the best, but the best costs money."

East Baton Rouge Parish ended 2021 with a record-breaking murder rate amid surging violence nationwide: 149 people killed, an 84 percent increase from 2019. Discussions around college athletics spending also heated up last year after LSU football paid Ed Orgeron $17 million to go away, then signed a 10-year contract worth $100 million with Brian Kelly, making him the highest paid coach at a public university in the country.

College athletes are around the same age as the young people most at risk for engaging in violence, and they often grow up under the same challenging circumstances, Moore said — and in a state that consistently ranks among the worst for education, poverty, race relations and more. He called for a "huge shift in thought, manpower and funding," saying Baton Rouge would benefit greatly from an investment in anti-violence work to rival its investment in college athletics.

In the meantime, law enforcement leaders pledged to better address the problem in 2022 using all available resources. They spoke at a news conference Monday morning at Baton Rouge police headquarters.

Their ongoing initiatives include developing a parishwide plan to quell the violence, officials said, a collective effort that promises more coordination among agencies. Those represented Monday morning included the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge sheriff, Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers and two local anti-violence programs.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said investigators are starting to connect the dots among many recent shootings, so the new initiative will take a more strategic approach using the data and intelligence authorities have gathered, including boosting law enforcement patrols of areas where violence is most common. Some state troopers will help with manpower as the Baton Rouge Police Department continues facing significant shortages.

Officials emphasized the importance of targeted enforcement, focusing on the exceedingly small group of people responsible for the majority of violent crime in Baton Rouge — and the specific places tied to violent criminal networks.

The city was chosen in 2019 to participate in a Department of Justice grant program that provides training and technical assistance to local law enforcement agencies in unusually violent communities. Officials said that grant program, the National Public Safety Partnership, will oversee the development of the crime plan, which will be released publicly in the coming months.

Despite the plans for a more comprehensive approach, many of the talking points echoed earlier statements from local law enforcement leaders because the rampant gun violence is nothing new. Paul said he knows residents are frustrated, especially law-abiding citizens living in crime-ridden neighborhoods.

The solve rate for Baton Rouge murder cases dropped below 50 percent last year, lower than usual but relatively consistent with the national average.

"We understand it may not meet your expectations at this time, but I assure you we are working every day to identify the individuals responsible for crime in the city of Baton Rouge," he said. "To those who live in these areas of concern, when you witness this increased presence in your neighborhood … this is not a call for more enforcement-oriented efforts in our disinvested communities. This is a proactive policing effort to build trust and work with you."

In addition to policing, officials emphasized the importance of prevention and intervention, both tenants of the Safe Hopeful Healthy initiative the mayor launched last year, which includes "violence interrupters" and outreach workers.

"To our young people, I'm speaking to you right now, enough is enough," said Aishala Burgess, executive director of the local nonprofit TRUCE. "I am asking you to put down your guns and take advantage of all the services we have to offer in Baton Rouge."

