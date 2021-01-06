A Baton Rouge police dog was shot overnight Wednesday after officers released it in an effort to catch people who ran away during a traffic stop.
The dog, named Mack, is expected to survive, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
The shooting occurred around midnight in the 300 block of North 18th Street.
The incident started when an officer accompanied by a dog was patrolling the area and ran the license plate of a vehicle, which came back possibly reported stolen, then conducted a traffic stop, McKneely said. The vehicle pulled over but its four occupants fled. The officer released the dog with the hope of catching them. The dog bit one of suspects, who fired a gun, McKneely said.
Two of the four who fled the car have been arrested. McKneely said their names and charges will be released shortly. He said the charges are related the shooting, in addition to unauthorized use of the vehicle.