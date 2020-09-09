One person has been pronounced dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Convention Street, about one block south of the Greyhound bus station east of downtown.
The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Convention and North 13th Street.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Mike Chustz said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Baton Rouge police are investigating but haven't provided additional information about what happened.
No other details were immediately available. This is a developing story.