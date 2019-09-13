Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Varun Chalasani, 26, 384 Fulwar Skipwith Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driving on a sidewalk, drinking in a motor vehicle, and driver's license not in possession.
- Logan Edwards, 31, 6697 Audusson Drive, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Yassine Harrack, 50, 8208 Bayou Fountain Ave., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, resisting an officer, speeding and driver's license not on person.
- Ronald Haynes, 55, 13410 Libby Lane, Gulfport, Mississppi, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Ronald Sumerlin, 66, 14071 Woodland Ridge Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and equipment violation.
- Gideon Woodson Levey, 23, of Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and careless operation.