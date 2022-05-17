A federal grand jury has handed up an indictment alleging a Baker woman routinely prepared false income tax returns for herself and others from 2015 to 2018, the U.S. Attorney's office said Tuesday.
For part of the time, the prosecutors said, Bridget Rogers White, 47, helped others prepare false returns by using fictitious businesses, education credits and business expenses.
The 11-count indictment says the false documents were created at an income tax preparation service she ran out of her home.