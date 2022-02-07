A person who was involved in a car crash on I-12 was struck by a car as they stood near the scene of the accident, officials say.
Police were called to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on I-12 near Millerville around 9:50 p.m., BRPD spokesperson Don Coppola said. Everyone involved was uninjured at that time.
As police investigated, a vehicle traveling along I-12 struck a pedestrian who was standing on the side of roadway away, Coppola said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with what Coppola described as life threatening injuries. That person's condition is unknown at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.