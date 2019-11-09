Two 38-year-old Baton Rouge men were shot and killed hours apart from each other in separate and apparently unrelated incidents on a violent Saturday in Louisiana's capital city.

Baton Rouge police late Saturday identified the victims as Bobby M. Holliday, of 3625 Mohican Street, and Donald Joseph Jr. of 4711 Blount Road.

Holliday was shot and killed around 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Enterprise Street, police said. Roughly three hours later, Donald Joseph Jr. was fatally shot in the 1500 block of Curtis Street near Southern University.

Police said they had no motives or suspects in either of the shootings as of Saturday night and urged anyone with information relative to either shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Officers swarmed Enterprise Street Saturday afternoon following the shooting there, cordoning off the driveway of a blue-and-white house with red police tape.

Additional barriers of yellow police tape hung suspended between the houses at intervals down the street, blocking a crowd of neighborhood residents trying to see past the coroner’s van that was on the scene.

Family members gathered along the perimeter of the police tape spoke about their shock and grief at finding Holliday dead.

Holliday’s fiancée, Timesha Dillon, said she and Holliday had been together for seven years and were supposed to be married in a few days.

Rashelle Green, Dillon’s friend, said the two loved each other deeply.

“She’s got to be strong,” Green said.

Holliday’s mother, Annie Holliday, 61, said her son was a “family man,” the father of six children.

“I loved my son,” she said. “He loved his kids.”

Other family members said Holliday had a sense of humor and kept everyone in good spirits.

“He just loved making everybody laugh,” said Tammy Carter, his cousin.

One woman who lives nearby and asked not to be identified said she heard the gunshots and ran with a group of people toward the noise, where they found a man on the ground in front of a house.

“I know him as a neighborhood guy,” the woman said.

She described seeing another woman standing outside who was shaking and upset. Though she didn't know her, she held her hand as others near her called out the victim's name.

A short drive from the scene of Holliday’s death, police worked into the evening at an address on Curtis Street where Donald Joseph Jr. had been fatally shot.

He was shot across from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in the shadow of Southern University.

The Southern University marching band could be heard playing in the distance.

Joseph, born and raised in Scotlandville, worked in construction and was the father of two children, according to his aunt, Joyce Robertson. She said he was quiet and kept to himself.

“He had a good heart and personality toward people,” she said.

A resident who lives in the building and asked not to be identified reported being awakened by the sound of gunshots. Joseph and another man had argued the day before, according to the resident.

Family members began to disperse from the scene around 6:30 p.m., comforting each other and sharing hugs as the coroner’s van left and police packed up their supplies.

Standing in the parking lot of Immaculate Conception as the cars pulled away, Robertson shook her head sadly.

“They just need to stop these killings,” she said. “It’s too much.”