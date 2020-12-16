DUTCHTOWN — Two Gonzales-area men got into a fight outside a grocery store in the upscale Dutchtown area of Ascension Parish that led to the accidental shooting of a woman, authorities said Wednesday.

Seth Vinet, 29, and Chris Fontenot, 28, were fighting in the parking lot of the Harvest Supermarket at the intersection of La. 73 and La. 74 when the woman tried to break up the fisticuffs, parish sheriff's deputies said.

Vinet pulled out a gun and fired a shot that accidentally hit the woman in the arm, deputies said.

The woman, who was not identified, ran into the supermarket for help and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

In a statement Wednesday, sheriff's deputies provided more information about the shooting that happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Though the area where the shooting happened has a Geismar mailing address, it is known more colloquially as Dutchtown.

Harvest Supermarket is just south of Dutchtown High School and other Dutchtown public schools along La. 73 and is part of a thriving commercial zone around the schools.

After his arrest, Vinet, of George Rouyea Road near Gonzales, was booked with counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a firearm and negligent injuring, deputies said.

Fontenot, of Robert Wilson Road in Gonzales, was booked with counts of disturbing the peace and simple battery, deputies said.

Both men remained Wednesday morning in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.