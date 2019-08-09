A house fire in Pointe Coupee Parish killed a man and injured his son, Office of the State Fire Marshal spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue reported.
The fire took place around 2:30 a.m. on Friday in the 9800 block of Island Road in Ventress.
Pointe Coupee firefighters discovered the body of a man in a bedroom, believed to be the 75-year-old homeowner. Firefighters also found his 49-year-old son in a neighbor’s home suffering from severe burns and transported him to the local burn unit, Rodrigue said.
State Fire Marshal investigators learned during the investigation with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office the son discovered the fire and attempted to move his father from the home.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, though investigators are considering improper smoking practices or candle use as contributing factors, according to Rodrigue. Investigators could also not confirm the presence of working smoke alarms in the home.