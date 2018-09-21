A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday night, accused of sending private images of a woman to others, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office records show.
Matthew Ellis, 27, 111550 Southfork Ave., Baton Rouge, was booked into Parish Prison on a felony count of non-consensual disclosure of a private image.
Arrest documents said that the victim contacted the Sheriff's Office in August, telling a deputy that Ellis had sent a nude picture of her to a relative in order to embarrass her.
The woman also told deputies that two years earlier Ellis had sent personal pictures of her to several Internet chat rooms, after the two of them had gotten into an argument, arrest records said. The victim said she was later contacted and harassed by strangers after those images were released.
Ellis was arrested after Sheriff's Office deputies obtained phone records that confirmed the victim's account of the August incident.