A fire Wednesday night at a four-plex at 5723 MacBeth Drive was going through the roof when St. George firefighters arrived on scene at 8:35 p.m., said department spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
Although all four units in the four-plex at Summer Glen Condos were involved, no injuries were reported, Ledoux said. The residents had been evacuated.
Five engines, two ladders and a rescue were on scene on MacBeth Drive, which is off Jones Creek Road, Ledoux said.
WBRZ-TV is reporting a witness said the blaze was caused by a lightning strike during Wednesday's storms.