A 24-year-old man was killed after his car crashed into a UPS delivery truck on La. 77 in Iberville Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
According to LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz, an initial investigation showed the crash occurred as a 2020 Freightliner UPS delivery truck was stopped in the northbound lane of La. 77.
At the same time, Tyrell White, 24, of Maringouin, was traveling north along the highway in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer when, for reasons still under investigation, he failed to stop and struck the truck from behind.
Scrantz said White was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died Friday.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
Scrantz said drivers should always be aware of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs.
"Making good choices while in motor vehicles," he said, "such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death."