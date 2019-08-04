An array of Baton Rouge Police officers from air support to uniform patrol set up tents and tables Saturday morning and stationed themselves behind them to share information about their work — an exercise BRPD leaders hope will translate to much needed new hires, as their current officer corps has fallen to the lowest count in the last three years.
The number of fully sworn Baton Rouge police officers is now 100 short of their full allotment, a deficiency that has slowly grown over the last few years as officers resign and retire at a pace above that of new hires.
“We do have some vacancies that we’re looking to fill,” said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. “As far as a shortage, it’s more across the department as a whole.”
In 2018, the city's police agency saw the highest number of resignations in the last 10 years, with 35 leaving the department. Already this year, 24 people have resigned. Prior to last year, 2016 saw the highest number of resignations in a year with 32, the same year as the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, which sparked nationwide and local protests about police brutality, and then a lone gunman's ambush on officers that killed three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers: Montrell Jackson, Matthew Gerald and Brad Garafola.
Police officers and leaders acknowledge that low pay at the Baton Rouge police department continues to be a challenge for retaining good officers, and more recently, some BRPD officers have complained about low morale among many rank-and-file members. Some point to the new leadership of Police Chief Murphy Paul, who took office in 2018 and has come in with some big new ideas. He also fired the officer who fatally shot Alton Sterling, a decision criticized by the Police Union. Others say the public's negative perception of police, and constant criticism, has continued to wear on the men and women of the force.
“I think the number of applicants has reduced from years past, and that’s law enforcement nationwide,” said Cpl. Stewart Tate, who works with the training academy. “I think a lot of it is from recent negative events.”
As of Thursday, BRPD had just under 600 officers despite the city's budget allowing for 698. But police officials note that in just two weeks, 27 new cops will join the agency when their most recent academy class graduates on Aug. 19. That group will then begin field training — but officials hope their presence will be immediately felt on the streets as they respond to calls with fellow officers.
Cpl. Scotty Canezaro of the air support unit said his division is fully staffed, but other areas in the department are suffering.
“There’s definitely a shortage,” Canezaro said. “Call volumes are higher. Uniform patrol handles more calls. That’s the main thing. Each district is short, which leads to having more units tied up on a call.”
Paul said he hopes the new recruits will be a part of their second academy class of 2019 to begin in November. Leaders predict that once both academies have fully joined the agency, staffing will return to typical levels at the police department, with a few vacancies from natural turnover.
He said the department has already received dozens of qualified applicants. Coppola stressed this recruiting event was designed to bring prospective recruits face-to-face with officers in the field to ask them questions and learn more about the job.
"I don't believe this narrative that no one wants to be a police officer," Paul said at a recent Baton Rouge Press Club meeting. "We just need to change our recruiting strategies to meet these young people where they are."
And those strategies were on display Saturday. Though the afternoon was hot and overcast, a trickle of interested people meandered around the parking lot outside of the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, chatting with officers and asking questions.
Officers from most of the department’s divisions sat under tents with tags in front of them identifying their unit, while other pop-up displays showcased bomb squad equipment or the air support team helicopter.
Charleston Armstrong, 21, and his cousin Jarret Armstrong, 25, wandered from booth to booth with clear plastic bags filled with informational literature. Charleston Armstrong said he has already taken the BRPD qualifying test and passed.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I’ve been a kid,” he said. “I’ve always liked helping people.”
Eventually, he said, he would like to become a detective. His cousin, Jarret Armstrong, said his goal is to make Baton Rouge a better place to live, especially for children.
“I was born and raised in Baton Rouge,” Jarret Armstrong said. “Baton Rouge is a big city — you see the good and the bad of it. You just want to help with the good.”
Coppola said there is not one specific attribute the department looks for in a potential officer, but noted the applicant must have a sense of commitment to the community.
“You look for someone who has passion for the job,” Coppola said. “Someone who cares for the community and wants to make a difference in the community.”
Lt. Wayne Martin, who spent the day offering tips for interested parties on how to master the oral interview process, said he is looking for people who can handle tense situations.
“Can they come into a room, a nervous setting, and speak to people and handle the situation?” Martin said.
Paul on Thursday, while addressing his settlement with former officer who fatally shot Sterling, explained that he wants police officers who are ready to serve the public appropriately and justly, without bias or unnecessary force, as he believes former officer Blane Salamoni did in this case.
"This job is about serving," Paul said in his address to the public. "We are better off with the vacancies than to have police officers who think that's OK."