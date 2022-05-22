The body of a Baton Rouge man was found Sunday after a deadly boat crash on False River, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.
Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a 20-foot vessel and a bass boat crashed into each other, LDWF said. Two people were thrown from the boats, but survived; the body of the 20-foot boat's operator, 31-year-old Shea Mouton of Fordoche, was found afterwards.
Search crews found the body of Kenneth St. Romain, a Baton Rouge-area dentist, before 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, LDWF said.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to all the families involved," said Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux.
The sheriff said he was glad St. Romain's body was found relatively soon after the crash, so the family could have "at least some closure." He recalled previous searches that had dragged on for weeks.
"Man, that just tears up a family," Thibodeaux said.
False River had been closed to boats because of the search, but it reopened around 11:00 a.m. Sunday, the parish said.
St. Romain's dentistry practice confirmed his death in a Facebook post, saying he "will forever be a cherished and loved husband and father."
"He has been an incredible light to so many families lives at St. Romain Family Dentistry," the post said.