Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Katina Lathers, 23, 975 Marsh St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, trespass, flee to elude police, and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Donald Robinson, 29, 675 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and disobeying a red light.