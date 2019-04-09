Baton Rouge police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another in the shooting death of a 17-year-old last month.

Mikeith Johnson was shot and killed less than a block from his home off Winbourne Avenue on March 27.

Thaddeus Harrison, 19, was arrested Monday afternoon after turning himself in, Baton Rouge police said in a news release Tuesday. He was booked on second-degree murder.

Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said investigators are also asking for the public's help in identifying another person they believe was involved in the shooting. Authorities released a photo Tuesday of that person.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call the Baton Rouge police Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Johnson had just walked out of his family's house when he was gunned down. He had played football at McKinley High School for some time, but more recently had dedicated himself to rapping.

Harrison and the second suspect are accused of both firing at Johnson, according to Harrison's arrest report.

Police wrote in the report that they obtained multiple surveillance videos from the area of the shooting, some of which show the two suspects walking north on Addison Street toward Winbourne when Johnson comes jogging up behind them. The suspects turn and start walking back toward Johnson, then both fire multiple shots at him.

Police said Harrison admitted he was present when the shooting occurred but initially denied being involved. He later admitted to being involved but said Johnson pulled a gun and he shot back in self defense. But police noted that Johnson was found with money in his right hand — the same hand Harrison claimed was holding a gun — and video doesn't show Johnson with a gun, according to the report.