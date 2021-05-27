A Baton Rouge teen injured in a Sunday shooting died from his injuries, Baton Rouge Police said.
Joseph Antoine, 16, was shot around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Sharp Lane, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. Antoine was wounded while driving into an apartment complex.
He was taken to the hospital and died Thursday, McKneely said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct the date of the shooting, which was initially given incorrectly by Baton Rouge Police