A person was shot and injured by an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy Monday night outside a dentist's office on Jones Creek Road, officials said.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said in a news release that the deputy responded to a call shortly before 7:30 p.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business in the 5000 block of Jones Creek Road.
At some point after coming into contact with the person in the vehicle, "the deputy discharged his firearm, striking the subject," Scrantz said.
Scrantz would not comment on if the person had tried to attack the deputy.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks confirmed in an email that one person suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Sheriff's Office had asked Louisiana State Police to handle the investigation, Hicks said.
The deputy was uninjured, Scrantz said.
Law enforcement from both the sheriff's office and State Police swarmed the scene Monday night, focusing their investigation on a white car parked in the rear of the building.
One resident who drove by the scene outisde the Grand Family Dentistry in the 5400 block of Jones Creek Road said it was "scary" that something like this could happen in this part of town, where it is generally quiet.
Scrantz said this is an ongoing investigation and no further details were available Monday night.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.