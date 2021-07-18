Authorities arrested four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into jail between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
Jevon Cossett, 23, 8623 Rush Ave., third-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Timothy Town, 52, 1487 San Juaquin, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, improper lane usage, unreasonable speed.
Carlos Williams, 39, 2650 North Blvd., first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Adam Wilson, 42, 5685 Winchester Ave., first-offense DWI, license plate required, equipment violation.