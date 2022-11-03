A man who was shot Saturday while helping a woman after she was attacked by another man has died from his injuries, Baton Rouge Police said.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Randall Parker, 64, was shot in the 2500 block of North 31st Street around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29 after he stopped to help a "female victim who was being attacked by an unknown male suspect."
Parker was transported to a hospital but died Thursday.
McKneely said it's not currently clear whether the woman's attacker is the same person who shot Parker. He said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
He urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.