A White Castle man stole $60,000 from a home safe in Prairieville and buried the cash in the ground in Iberville Parish, Ascension sheriff's deputies said.
Nicholas Dimm, 32, admitted to the burglary, deputies said, and told detectives about the two locations where the money had been hidden.
Dimm also made off with personal documents from the small home safe, deputies added in a statement Monday.
The burglary at the Prairieville home was reported Friday and deputies arrested Dimm on Saturday on a single count of simple burglary, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in the statement.
Sheriff's detectives found the personal documents in Dimm's home and, with the help of Iberville sheriff's deputies, also recovered the stolen cash.
Dimm remained in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on Monday with bail of $50,000, online jail records say.
The cash and documents were returned to the owner, deputies said.