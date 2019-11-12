Two women are dead after a crash Monday morning on Blount Road, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Janice Jackson, 63, of 1225 Mayhaw Drive, was traveling westbound in the 2600 block of Blount Road in a GMC Sierra when she veered to the right side of the roadway and hit a traffic light pole shortly at 10:09 a.m. Police are not sure why Jackson veered off the road.
Jackson was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in her front seat, Carol Greenup, 55, of 1163 Mayhaw Drive, died later at the hospital from injuries.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said the investigation is ongoing.