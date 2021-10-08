A man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a ditch on Seneca Street a little after 7 a.m. Friday — the first of three shootings reported within less than two hours during a bloody morning across Baton Rouge.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Seneca Street, which is just north of Choctaw Drive off North Acadian Thruway, around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds.

His death added to an already unprecedented homicide rate, which is well on track to surpass all previous records for the second year running.

More gun violence came later that morning.

A double shooting was reported around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Wyandotte and Topeka streets off Plank Road. Two people were injured but are expected to survive, said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.

Another shooting was reported about 10 minutes later and several miles away, in the 1400 block of Gwen Drive, which is off North Sherwood Forest Drive.

Police said one person was seriously injured and transported to the hospital.