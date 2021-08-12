A man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother, wounding his mom with a knife and shooting three others earlier this month has been transferred from a hospital to jail, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.

As of Thursday, EBRSO says the 28-year-old Aaron Morgan is being held without bail in a medical ward at Elayne Hunt Correctional Center.

Morgan was taken into custody on Aug. 1 after his grandmother was found with multiple stab wounds, severe facial bruising and a plastic strap around her neck, according to a warrant for his arrest.

After killing his grandmother and stabbing his mother, police say Morgan armed himself with a gun and led officers on a chase across south Baton Rouge, during which he shot wounded three more people.

Deputies finally managed to detain him at Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard after shooting him twice. Morgan was in the hospital until Thursday undergoing treatment for those bullet wounds.

Morgan faces one count each of first-degree murder, attempted aggravated burglary and theft of a firearm, two counts each of carjacking, vehicle theft, and illegal use of a weapon, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.