A Baton Rouge man has been arrested and accused of desecrating graves in Sweet Olive Cemetery after he destroyed burial vaults, removed human remains from them and posted photos and videos of the incident on social media accounts.
Caleb Ashley Davis, 22, of 1825 Wisteria St., was booked Thursday after investigators with the Attorney General’s Office tracked him down using his social media posts, his arrest warrant says.
Sweet Olive Cemetery is a nationally recognized African-American cemetery and the first African-American cemetery incorporated in the Baton Rouge city limits. The cemetery on South 22nd Street and North Boulevard dates to 1898 and houses hundreds of burial vaults.
Davis lives roughly seven blocks from Sweet Olive Cemetery, the report says.
Davis posted photos and videos on an Instagram account under the name “Clyde Ashley Davis.” The posts show Davis destroying the concrete vaults where the remains were held and removing human bones, including two leg bones.
Investigators were able to identify the two vandalized vaults in Davis’ video, and found the bones he removed resting atop one vault and placed back inside another. One vault did not bear a marker, while other bore the name Jones Cage.
The report says investigators interviewed Davis on Feb. 27 and he admitted to going to the cemetery and removing the remains from their resting place. He said that when he entered the cemetery the vaults were deteriorated enough that he could see the bones inside and he decided to remove them.