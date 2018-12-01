One man has died after a single-vehicle wreck in Ascension Parish overnight, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Mikel Michel III, 49 of Geismar, died in the crash that occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday morning on LA 73.
Michel was driving a 1999 Jeep Wrangler when the vehicle went off the side of the road and struck a mailbox. The vehicle continued into a ditch and flipped.
Michel was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle; he was pronounced dead on scene.
It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash, LSP said, and the cause remains under investigation.