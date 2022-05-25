A 67-year-old Black man is suing Livingston Parish law enforcement leaders, claiming deputies illegally searched, detained and mistreated him during a traffic stop.
Attorneys for Alexander Clark, who grew up in a largely Black neighborhood bounded by Florida Ave SE, Range Avenue, Pete's Highway and Edgewood Drive in Denham Springs, argue that his experience is not unique in the city or parish.
The federal lawsuit argues that Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and outgoing Denham Springs Police Chief J. Shannon Womack have created a policing culture in which Black residents are unfairly targeted on their own streets.
"Unfortunately, the harassment, degradation, and pain Mr. Clark suffered at the hands of LPSO and DSPD is not exceptional," the complaint said. "It is but one example of a routine injustice experienced by individuals who live in and visit the predominantly Black Neighborhood."
Ard declined to comment due to pending litigation. Womack did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An attorney for the city of Denham Springs also declined to comment.
The lawsuit describes Clark as a "pillar of the community" — part of the first class of Black students to integrate Denham Springs High School, the first Black baseball player at Southeastern Louisiana University and a former defensive back for the Montreal Alouettes Canadian football team.
Clark says his encounter with law enforcement has left him not only phyiscally injured, but anxious.
“My dad always said, right is right. And what happened to me just ain’t right. I want justice for me and for my community,” he said in a statement.
The traffic stop
Around 11:30 p.m. on May 24, 2021, Clark was on his way home from sheetrocking and painting the home of a longtime friend, according to the complaint. He had spent more than 16 hours on the project and his clothes were covered in white drywall residue.
While leaving the predominantly Black neighborhood where he had been working, he tried to stop to refuel his truck at a gas station, the lawsuit says. A Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office cruiser pulled up behind him with its lights flashing when he was leaving the station, the lawsuit says.
Clark complied when a deputy approached and asked for his license and registration, according to the complaint — but he did not immediately take the documents and instead "took out a flashlight, and began to flash it around the truck."
Clark says he got out of his truck when asked and watched as another deputy arrived and peered into his truck with a flashlight.
The lawsuit claims the deputies began to search Clark's truck without a warrant as one asked "'Where's the crack?'" repeatedly while raising his voice.
When they eventually asked Clark to empty his pockets, the lawsuit says he produced small tools and a $20 bill.
Deputies put in a "108” call on their radio at some point, which signals Officer Down or Officer in Danger/Distress, the lawsuit says. Several DSPD officers arrived on scene in response to the call, according to the complaint.
Finding nothing in the truck's cab or on Clark's person, one of the deputies searched the tools in the bed of the truck before producing one "used in drywalling," and "announced that he had found the pipe Mr. Clark uses to smoke crack cocaine," the complaint says.
The deputies then presented Clark's $20 bill, the lawsuit alleges, and began to "speak loudly, asking Mr. Clark if he was going to “'own up to whatever fell out of the bill.'"
When nothing fell out of the bill, Clark stepped forward to take back his money. But when he did, without announcing he was under arrest, the deputies "pulled both of Mr. Clark’s arms forcefully behind his back, twisting them upward and back, while pushing his lower body into the bed of his truck," the lawsuit says.
The deputies then thrust Clark back and forth then down with his arms behind him while one of the DSPD officers placed "forceful pressure on his neck," the lawsuit says.
The complaint alleges the deputies again searched Clark after handcuffing him, with one asking again, "'Where's the crack at?'"
Authorities continued to search his truck, but found nothing, the lawsuit says. Eventually they drove him to the Livingston Parish Detention Center and booked him on a traffic violation and resisting an officer.
The neighborhood
The lawsuit claims Clark's experience is common for residents of the neighborhood in Denham Springs he was visiting — where much of the entirety of the Black population of Livingston Parish resides.
Clark's attorneys point out that, according to census data, the parish is only about 7% Black.
"A Black person in Livingston Parish is over 200% more likely to be arrested for low level, non-violent offenses than if that person were white, according to publicly available datasets, including the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program," the lawsuit says.
The complaint alleges LPSO and DSPD have fostered a culture of over-policing in the area where traffic stops "turn into traumatic events in which police harass, escalate, and at times use aggressive physical force."
"LPSO’s disproportionate ticketing and policing of the Neighborhood cannot be explained by chance or neutral factors," the complaint says. "The Neighborhood has neither the densest population, busiest traffic, nor the highest incidents of crimes committed within either Denham Springs or Livingston Parish."
The aftermath
Follwing his arrest and later release, Clark found the deputies "fractured bones and tore ligaments in his right arm and right hand," according to the lawsuit. He also suffered increased hip pain after the incident.
He eventually underwent surgery for his injuries and has been forced to turn down jobs in the interim, the lawsuit says. And he says he suffered mentally, fearing at the time of the incident the deputies were going to kill him.
Records requests to the sheriff's office and formal complaints regarding the traffic stop have gone unanswered, according to the lawsuit. The traffic violation on which he was booked has also been dropped, the lawsuit says.
Clark is being represented by attorneys with the ACLU of Louisiana and the Social Justice Legal Foundation.
In addition to suing for damages from the encounter, Clark is seeking a declaration that the defendants violated constitutional rights and an order preventing the agencies from targeting the neighborhood.