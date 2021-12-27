A man was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Baker late Monday afternoon, officials said.
The shooting unfolded around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gibbens Payne Avenue, near its intersection with Debra Drive off Baker Boulevard.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said the victim, who received minor injuries, had been treated and released from the hospital later Monday evening.
Dunn said no arrests have been made yet, but his officers are investigating. He said it appears the shooter fired from a passing vehicle.