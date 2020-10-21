Two people were arrested in the shooting death of a man on N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge Police said.
The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 in the 4100 block of North Foster Drive. Anthony Marshall, 39, of Maringouin, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
Gerald Williams, 22, of Maringouin, and Breanna Douglas, 23, of Baton Rouge, were arrested in the incident.
Williams was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting. Douglas was booked on principal to first-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting.