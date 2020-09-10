Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Thursday, booking records show:
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Michael Bazile, 53, 12720 Driftwood, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, and careless operation.
- Johnny Bowman, 64, 5509 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, following too close, reckless operation.
- Chadwick Henderson, 38, 2833 70th Ave., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, headlights required and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Tyler LeJeune, 26959 Graves Drive, Slaughter, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Blake Martin, 100 Monk Mitchell Road, Picayune, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, one-way street violation.