Binod Nepal, a civil engineering graduate student at LSU who was struck by a car while walking in the 3800 block of Burbank Drive, has died, according to a member of the LSU Nepalese Student Association.

Nepal was critically injured in the Sept. 23 incident in front of Walk-On's, near the Nicholson Drive intersection.

Nepal was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He died on Sept. 27, according to the association and his obituary with the Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the department could not comment on the matter until Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Nepal Aama, Binod Nepal, 26, had been serving as public relations chair of the Nepalese Student Association at LSU. He had been walking home from class at the time of the incident, the post says.

"He was an energetic and enthusiastic person, and had grown to be an important part of our Nepali community at LSU in a short time. After this tragic loss, we would like to focus on the recovery of his family and also the funeral," the post says.

The report of Binod Nepal's death is the fourth involving an LSU student this semester.

Gilgamesh “Gil” Homan, 18, an LSU freshman, was taken off of life support Sept. 17 after suffering major injuries in a skateboarding accident

Just hours before Homan's family took him off life support, campus police responded to calls about an 18-year-old female student found dead at the Cypress Hall dorms.

Md Firoz-Ul-Amin, a 29-year-old Ph.D. student from Bangladesh, was fatally shot at his job on Sept. 7 at the Lucky's Valero gas station on Airline Highway. Police arrested Antonio Watts, 22, of Port Allen, on suspicion of first-degree murder in the slaying.

