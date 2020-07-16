Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Damion Jones, 32, 14084 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, driver's license suspended or revoked, and insurance required.
- Brandon Lee, 47, 9013 Thistle Ridge Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.