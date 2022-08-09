Judge Gavel on a wooden background, Law library concept.

Two small legal practices have moved into downtown office buildings.

The Baton Rouge offices of Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore are now located on the 11th floor of the Chase North Tower, attorney Matt Bailey told the Downtown Development District Board Tuesday. Sprinkle Law Firm has moved into One American Place, said attorney Richard Sprinkle.

 PHOTO BY VLADIMIR CETINSKI/GETTY IMAGES

A Mississippi man was sentenced to Louisiana state prison for 99 years for committing a sex crime against a minor in Hammond, La.

Percy Stalls, 72, of Summit, Mississippi, received the sentence for one count of aggravated crimes against nature involving incestuous sexual acts upon the then-12-year-old girl. At least 25 years of the sentence are without the benefit of parole.

Hammond police arrested Stalls in 2018 for incidents involving the girl that occurred in 2015 at a residence on East Hanson Street.

The sentence comes after a one-day hearing in June, when a 12-person jury unanimously voted him guilty after two hours of deliberation.

Lara Nicholson writes for The Advocate as a Report for America Corps Member. Email her at lnicholson@theadvocate.com or follow her on Twitter @LaraNicholson_.

To learn more about Report for America and to support our journalism, please click here.

View comments