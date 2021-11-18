A man has been charged with attempted murder Wednesday after a failed drug deal, according to documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD obtained an arrest warrant for 65-year-old James Merritt on Nov. 12 on counts of attempted first degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 6708 Scenic Hwy (map) on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit.

A man had arrived at the Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room by car with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He told police he met Merritt at the scene to buy drugs. They sat together in a car when Merritt became mad and slapped the victim. Merritt then grabbed a gun and shot him, he said.

The victim referred to the shooter as "Mr. James" and provided a cellphone number for him during an interview with police. Investigators ran the number through a database. It belonged to Merritt.

His story matched up with surveillance footage, according to the affidavit. It showed the victim walking toward a black 2012 Honda Fit, hopping in, then exiting moments later with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim positively identified Merritt as the man who shot him when presented with a six-person lineup of photos.