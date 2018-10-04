Oscar Lozada was back in Louisiana after his extradition from Texas on Friday afternoon and was being questioned at Louisiana State Police headquarters about accusations that he killed his wife in 2011 before fleeing to Venezuela with their young daughter.

Lozada has not been seen outside the building yet but was expected to be transported sometime Friday evening to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to be booked.

Lozada was arrested and booked into jail on Sept. 13 in Maverick County, Texas, and he later waived extradition, allowing authorities to transport him back to East Baton Rouge Parish — the site of the alleged crime and the district where his case will proceed.

Lozada faces one count of second-degree murder in the killing of his wife, Sylviane Finck Lozada, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances in 2011. Authorities found her blood in the garage of the couple's Baton Rouge home after Oscar Lozada had left the country with their daughter, but investigators have not found the woman's body.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives spent years tracking Lozada's whereabouts in Venezuela — a country that does not cooperate with U.S. law enforcement investigations. Lozada in recent months had moved to Mexico, where local authorities assisted in his arrest. He was booked into jail in Texas because that was the closest point of entry into the United States.

Sylviane Lozada came to the U.S. from Belgium to earn her doctorate at LSU and then taught French and Spanish at Brusly High School for several years before her death.

The couple's daughter, Angelina, now 12 years old, is staying with a foster family in Baton Rouge and has been reunited with some of her mother's relatives from Belgium.

Oscar Lozada signed an extradition waiver on Sept. 25, which means he's not disputing the extradition process. That gave Louisiana authorities 10 business days to bring Lozada back to East Baton Rouge.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said he anticipates presenting the case to a grand jury sometime within the next couple months.

