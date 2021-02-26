At least four people were injured in a shooting Friday night near Plank Road, according to Baton Rouge police.
Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 4700 block of Paige Street, a residential area just off of Plank Road, according to police spokesman L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Emergency Medical Services transported one person to the hospital who was in stable condition, EMS spokesman Brad Harris said.
Three others went the hospital themselves, he said, but their conditions weren't immediately known.
Few details about what led to the shooting were available shortly after the incident.
Check back for updates on this developing story.