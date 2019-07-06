One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Bayou Jacob Road Saturday afternoon, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
About 5:20 p.m. a motorcycle carrying two riders collided with another vehicle. One motorcyclist died in the accident, he said, while another has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Those in the vehicle were not injured, he said. Louisiana State Police are stepping in to handle the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.