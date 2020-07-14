A mass shooting that killed a 25-year-old and wounded several others on Plank Road this weekend erupted as hundreds of people gathered for an impromptu street party, one of several loosely organized events that have worried city officials due to the lack of security and social distancing amid the parish's coronavirus epidemic.

The reason for the shooting was still unknown Tuesday, and Baton Rouge police say they’re also unsure if the shooters were a part of the group gathered past midnight Sunday outside the Exxon Gas Station on Plank Road and Evangeline Street.

City officials have observed a rise in weekend gatherings that's seen flocks of young people who have crowded different parts of the city and moved their parties to another location when police respond.

Some Metro Council members have expressed worries about such gatherings, mainly touching on lax ability to maintain safety physically and from potentially spreading the coronavirus.

“Groups of young people are looking for places to turn out, and it turned into violence the last weekend,” said Metro Council member Erika Green, who for the past week has fielded emails from businesses and other residents about the recent parties in her north Baton Rouge district. “I understand people are tired and stressed out and looking for outlets, but we have to be safe.”

Videos and pictures on social media under the hashtag #ClubPlankRoad this past weekend show groups of mainly young people, unmasked, and dancing to music blaring from a party bus.

One video shared with The Advocate shows a woman driving through the area as people mill about outside the gas station. Though her footage didn’t capture the shooters, more than three-dozen shots can be heard as she drives away.

In its aftermath, Dunte Anderson, a 25-year-old Baton Rouge resident, was killed, police said. Seven were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and another person was hurt after being hit by a car during the chaotic exchange of gunfire.

Dispersing the gatherings has been difficult for law enforcement because whenever officers have responded, the party-goers reconvene elsewhere, officials say. Other parties have also taken place on other parts of the main thruway, as well as near the Cortana Mall.

“We’re going to try to be proactive in our attempts to shut it down,” said Baton Rouge Police spokesman L’Jean McKneely Jr., adding that those plans include enforcing trespassing rules as well as monitoring social media more closely.

Nightlife in Baton Rouge has been decimated due to crowd size restrictions and health advisories aimed at blunting the spread of the new coronavirus. City leaders speculate lack of outlets for young people has been a driving factor for the impromptu street parties.

But unlike clubs that have security staff and door checks, public settings are difficult to control and respond to. “You can’t predict how people will act,” Green said.

Sunday's shooting also comes as Baton Rouge grapples with a spike in gun violence and homicides that have put the city-parish on a trajectory to surpass its most murderous year in recorded history.

Summer months typically see a higher rate of violent crime, but the city’s police chief has said disruptions and stresses caused by the coronavirus have made that trend worse.

Some city-parish leaders worry enforcing social distancing measures — including the City of Baton Rouge’s own policy requiring people to wear masks inside businesses — detracts from the finite resources of police and other emergency services.

“The police shouldn’t have to tell someone this is a pandemic and you’re pulling on the resources of law enforcement,” Metro Council member Chauna Banks said. “It’s unreasonable, it’s selfish. It’s not being a good neighbor.”

But getting through to young people about the hazards of the night parties during a pandemic has been challenging.

The mayor's office has been working to promote ways for young people to safely socialize online. Meanwhile, Green said, she's tapped local advocacy groups to reach young people and explain the seriousness of the virus.

Though young, healthy people are likely to have mild symptoms when they develop COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus, some do require hospitalization. A greater fear, too, is people can spread the virus to more vulnerable adults without ever developing symptoms.

Coronavirus outbreak: Louisiana traces hundreds of cases to bars, more than 100 from Tigerland The Louisiana Department of Health has traced at least 230 cases of the coronavirus to bars across the state, including the more than 100 case…

State health officials have noted a growing number of cases among young people, while also identifying recent clusters of infections in Tigerland bars frequented by LSU students.

It’s unclear if the state Department of Health has traced any recent cases to the Baton Rouge street parties.

Laf Reado, the founder of Against All Odds, a Baton Rouge group that mainly focuses on helping troubled youth, has recently turned some of its focus on trying to educate young people about the pandemic.

Reado said he sees the allure of the recent gatherings: They’re free, and many people are pining to socialize as the pandemic drags into its fifth month.

“It comes from peer pressure. If everyone else is looking like they’re having a good time, it’s more peer pressure," he said. “I think for a lot of them, the virus hasn’t hit close to home.”