A gunman who authorities say fired shots at a police helicopter flying near LSU campus late Friday night remained at large hours ahead of a Top 10 football game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
While responding to a call in the area around 10:35 p.m., a uniform patrol officer spotted a man standing in the road with a handgun shooting at the helicopter, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr.
The man fired between 2-3 shots, missing the helicopter and pilots, before fleeing after seeing the officer who spotted him.
Law enforcement blocked off a portion of State Street between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive after the incident, while officers wearing bulletproof vests and helmets patrolled the area.
McKneely said the immediate response was rapid, with officers quickly searching and clearing the vicinity.
Blocks from the heavy police response, students and other campus visitors milled around the Northgate region of campus, which was already bustling on the eve of the game. LSU hosts Florida on Saturday night in a Top 10 football matchup, which is expected to draw more than 102,000 people to campus.
McKneely said Saturday police are hopeful someone will step forward with information that will help them identify whoever fired the shots at the helicopter