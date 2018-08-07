A former volunteer firefighter from Ponchatoula hid video cameras in the women's restroom of a Tangipahoa firehouse and inside his own home, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office investigators allege.
James A. Vining, 42, was initially arrested July 24 on video voyeurism and multiple drug counts, but he now faces additional charges as the investigation continues.
Vining hid a camera in the women's bathroom at the 8th Ward Fire Department, where he volunteered, before a Halloween party in October 2017, according to a Tuesday press release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. When deputies started investigating the allegation on May 18, 2018, they discovered that he hid cameras in his home several times to capture images of visitors and friends, according to the release.
During a July 23 search of Vining's Ponchatoula home, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies found illegal drugs and several firearms, for which they arrested Vining the next day. Deputies added 17 additional counts of video voyeurism on July 25 and one count of pornography involving a juvenile on Aug. 1. Deputies continue to investigate.
In total, Vining was arrested on 18 counts of video voyeurism, one count each of possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and pornography involving a juvenile.