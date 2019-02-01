Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of Travis Smart whose body was found last month on the edge of a sugarcane field off Interstate 10 in Iberville Parish.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Smart was killed the night of New Years Eve in Baton Rouge. His body was then dumped in Rosedale — just over a mile north of Interstate 10 at the Grosse Tete exit.

Darnell Davies, 25, of Baker was arrested on second-degree murder and is accused of pulling the trigger. And Jason Carter, 30, was arrested on principal to second-degree murder, which Stassi said reflects his involvement after the fact.

Stassi said additional arrests could follow.

He said Smart, 28, was shot multiple times somewhere on North 32nd Street in Baton Rouge.

Stassi said his detectives worked tirelessly on the case even though it was "not tied to Iberville Parish except for where the body was found." He also said this is just the latest instance of a body being discovered in the Rosedale area, which has happened several times in recent years.

"Sooner or later these criminals will learn that Iberville Parish is not the place to bring crime," Stassi said. "You will be caught and you will be prosecuted. We take great pride in our reputation as a peaceful community (and) we will not allow anyone to tarnish that reputation."

The sheriff said an exact motive remains unclear, but investigators believe some kind of altercation took place before the shooting. He said the vehicle that transported Smart's body to the sugarcane field was later found in Mississippi, where those responsible for the death were trying to hide it.

Smart's family said he left behind three children, including a baby daughter. They said he was a devoted father who had recently committed to turning his life around after the birth of his youngest child last year.