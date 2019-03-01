A homeless woman was struck and killed by a truck on Airline Highway Thursday evening when she tried to cross the multi-lane road, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Jennifer Richardson, 47, died at the scene after a Chevrolet Silverado hit her about 7:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Airline Highway, Coppola said. Police do not believe the 25-year-old driver, who was not injured, was at fault in the crash.
Coppola said investigators believe the Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Airline Highway in the inside travel lane, when Richardson attempted to cross the roadway, and was hit.
Coppola said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing, but investigators do not anticipate arresting the driver.