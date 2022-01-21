A Capital Area Transit System bus caught on fire Friday morning in Baton Rouge, forcing a passenger and operator to flee the burning vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The fire occurred near the intersection of Monterrey Boulevard and Choctaw Drive. An initial investigation concluded that the blaze was sparked due to a tire blowout, according to a CATS spokesperson.
A single passenger and the bus's driver were on the vehicle at the time of the fire, according to CATS. No injuries were reported.
The bus agency is investigating the incident further.