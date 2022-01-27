Some officials are calling again for Hammond’s police chief to be fired for his role in a violent arrest four years ago after a newly released investigation called some of the current chief’s acts during that arrest, like hitting a handcuffed man with closed fists, “egregiously unreasonable and excessive.”

Police procedure expert Seth Stoughton presented the 158-page report to the Hammond City Council on Tuesday.

The Council in 2020 commissioned Stoughton to investigate the 2017 arrest of Kevin Ratliff, a Black man whom Hammond Police officers punched, kicked and choked while he was handcuffed in an interrogation room.

Of 10 acts of force cops used on Ratliff after his booking on drug-possession allegations, Stoughton's report found that all but two were “unreasonable and excessive.” Stoughton called up to four acts seen in the video “egregiously unreasonable and excessive.”

“This is among the most abusive uses of force I’ve seen in reviewing … I can’t even tell you how many cases,” Stoughton told the council, referencing one officer stomping towards Ratliff's face in one part of the video.

Leaked footage of Ratliff’s arrest shows him being kicked, punched and tasered multiple times while he was on the ground and handcuffed. Then-Hammond police Sgt. Edwin Bergeron, who is White, can be seen punching Ratliff multiple times in the video.

Despite concerns about the violent arrest, Bergeron was named the city’s police chief in early 2019, a position he still holds. At that time, only a 30-second clip of Ratliff’s arrest was circulating on social media. It showed a handcuffed Ratliff lunging across the booking counter to grab for two bottles of pills; then two officers, one of whom was Bergeron, are seen tackling him to the ground.

WBRZ published a full 12-minute surveillance video of the encounter in September of 2020, sparking furor and calls for Bergeron's firing by some on the City Council. The council lacks authority to fire the police chief, though, and instead asked Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto to strip Bergeron of his status as chief.

Panepinto ultimately said he had no intention of firing Bergeron.

The council voted unanimously to ask an independent expert to review the arrest footage and assess whether use of force in the incident was appropriate. Stoughton, a professor at South Carolina University, was commissioned to conduct the investigation through a Baton Rouge law firm. The policing expert testified last year in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the White Minneapolis officer whose murder of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests.

In presenting his investigation to the City Council, Stoughton methodically assessed each of the 10 acts of force officers used in the video, weighing whether each one could be considered reasonable considering Ratliff was handcuffed and on the floor.

Officers used wrist locks to subdue Ratliff, held him down with several different kinds of choke holds, punched him with closed fists and stomped on his face, among other acts of force.

Stoughton also said that a report written by one of the officers after Ratliff’s arrest understated the number of use-of-force acts officers exacted on him during the incident. And there was no Taser report filed after the incident, he said, despite officers twice using a stun gun on Ratliff.

Months after the leaked 12-minute video ignited the first calls for Bergeron’s resignation, another video emerged of Hammond police officers hitting an arrested man who lay prone on the ground.

After Stoughton finished going through the 10 acts of force viewed in the video of Ratliff’s arrest, Councilman Devon Wells asked Panepinto whether the officers in the video were still working for the city police department. Panepinto replied that they were.

Wells asked Panepinto what the plan was to fix the problem, which he said “brings tears to me.”

“We actually have a real problem here,” he said. “For myself, being a Black male, I’m scared.”

Wells then asked to add two resolutions to the council agenda: One that would have called on the FBI, the Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Attorney General to investigate the findings of Stoughton’s report; the other that would have again asked Panepinto to fire Bergeron.

Neither resolution passed because those measures require unanimous approval from the council to be enacted, and several members voted against adding the resolutions to the agenda.

But some said they agreed with where Wells was coming from.

“Watching that video, there shouldn’t be much else to see,” Councilman Sam Vittorio said. “Those awful sounds the guy made, it doesn’t get any more clear than that. And then to promote a guy in the administration … it’s very sad to know that.”

At multiple points in the surveillance video, Ratliff can be heard shrieking in discomfort as police beat and restrain him.

Bergeron did not immediately return a phone message Thursday.