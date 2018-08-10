Baton Rouge firefighters took about 20 minutes to bring a house fire under control Thursday evening, according to a release.
The call for the fire came out about 8:58 p.m. in the 300 block of Kinkley Place West, the release said. It was under control by about 9:18 p.m.
Responding firefighters spotted fire coming from the roof of the house, and the home suffered heavy damage, estimated in the range of $100,000.
Five people were displaced, but no one was hurt, the release said. Foul play is not suspected.