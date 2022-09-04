A struggling Baton Rouge nonprofit aiming at reducing violent crime by asking at-risk youth to "call a Truce" with rivals is poised to receive $375,000 that will allow it to expand the help it gives to families in the parish's underserved communities.
City leaders hope that will mean more after-school programs, tutoring, mental health treatment and other services that will keep young people from falling into criminal activity.
The money is in a bill the U.S. House passed that is now before the Senate.
"This really came at a time when we desperately need those funds to not only keep going, but to hopefully try to expand," said East Baton Rouge District Attorney and Truce board member Hillar Moore III. "Especially given the (rate) of violent crime we've had in recent years."
Deadly violence in East Baton Rouge hit all-time highs in 2020 and 2021, with 114 and 149 killings, respectively. Despite a slight dip in 2022, this year is currently on track to become the parish’s third deadliest on record, with 69 homicides reported since Jan. 1.
Many of the deaths are clustered in “hotspot” communities blighted by disinvestment, said City-Parish spokesman Mark Armstrong. He explained that programs like Truce, which has received public support from community leaders like Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, help improve community engagement and ultimately lead to more positive youth outcomes and less crime overall.
“I think it’s better to think about it as an ecosystem that should be grown and nurtured and fostered,” Armstrong said. “Proactive community engagement is essential, and absolutely it’s been effective.”
Founded in 2018 following the end of the anti-gang program BRAVE, the organization was created as a joint effort by the District Attorney’s office, former BRPD chief Jeff LeDuff and EBRSO sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
Its name is derived from its goal to end tensions among feuding neighborhoods and groups in East Baton Rouge. Police have attribute much of the rise in violence to feuds that have escalated into gunfire.
The program also encourages young people to “call a Truce” with their own conflicting feelings about engaging in violent behaviors or pursuing a more productive path, explained Executive Director and Assistant District Attorney Aishala Burgess.
Among its offerings, Truce – which operates primarily off of private donations and local grants – provides at-risk teens and young adults ages 14 to 24 with mental health services, after school programs, tutoring, recreational activities and substance abuse treatment, many of which are held at the nonprofit’s Government Street headquarters.
Burgess said what makes the program stand out from its counterparts is its reliance on community members to weigh in on how best to reduce violence in the parish’s hardest-hit areas.
“That’s our goal: To be as supportive as we can to individuals who are facing hard times and who may be involved in the criminal justice system,” she said. “They just need help with getting back on the right track.”
Truce currently employs two social workers and serves 21 young people. But, with the help of federal funds, Burgess said the group hopes to hire a third social worker and expand to 40 clients.
The organization also intends to purchase office computers that kids and parents can use for educational purposes or to look for jobs.
She added that much of the money will go towards expanding pre-existing programming that may otherwise be out of reach for teens from low-income households.
“A lot of the things our youth struggle with paying for, we’re hoping to relieve that stress and that burden for a lot of those families,” Burgess said.
In a statement, Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, said combating youth violence is crucial to addressing the City-Parish's homicide rates as a whole.
“We are watching our youth become another violent crime statistic – doing nothing is not an option,” Graves said. “We’ve secured tens of millions of dollars for our law enforcement community, but must explore every tool we can to restore safety in our communities and set vulnerable kids on the path to success.”
A 2016 report published by the Journal of the Society for Social Work and Research that examined criminality risk among Louisiana’s urban youth found that poverty is a significant factor when it comes to the likelihood a child will enter the criminal justice system.
Teens raised in low-income households were less likely to have a strong support system at home and were more likely to suffer from behavioral issues early on in their education, the study found. That left them at higher risk for dropping out of school before receiving a diploma and ultimately lowered their earning ability later on in life while increasing their probability of ending up in prison.
Those who came in contact with the state’s juvenile justice system as students were 30% more likely to be involved with the system as adults.
To prevent that, Armstrong said Truce’s intervention strategies help ensure that teens in underserved communities get both the educational and emotional support they need.
“So much of violence intervention from a community-based and mental health perspective is going after underlying causes,” he said, “trying to provide resources to turn people’s lives around.”