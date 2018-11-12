Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Carlos Dominguez, 36, 10918 Big Sur Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, misdemeanor theft and no liability insurance.
- Elvis Gradney, 52, 517 Rue Des Babineaux Road, Scott, first-offense DWI, speeding and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Tyler Shelton, 32, 314 Rubin Drive, Pineville, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Margaret Stevens, 69, 7894 Oakland Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, required method of turning at intersections, and possession or distribution of Schedule IV drugs.